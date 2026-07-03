Youth arrested for girlfriend’s drunken murder

In yet another suspected case of Gender Based Violence (GBV) to end in a young woman’s bloodshed, a 26-year-old man is alleged to have battered his girlfriend to death with a stick in a drink-fuelled fight on Sunday night.

The accused killer, Phenyo Ramasia was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Thursday (2 July) charged with the murder of 21-year-old Nonofo Thokolo.

It is reported he assaulted Thokolo repeatedly, striking her all over the body as they walked home to Semarule lands after an evening of drinking.

In a short interview with The Voice, Molepolole Station Commander, Jacob Molapong, said it appears the fatal fallout was sparked by the victim’s refusal to leave when Ramasia told her it was time to go.

“The boyfriend allegedly started dragging her. Along the way, going home, he assaulted her with a stick. Upon arrival at home, they slept, unaware that the girlfriend sustained serious injuries. Later on Monday morning, when the boyfriend woke up, he realised the girlfriend was motionless and he called the neighbours to assist,” disclosed Superintendent Molapong, adding the neighbours immediately alerted the police.

“Officers rushed to the scene and took the young woman to the hospital where she was certified dead,” confirmed the top cop.

Arrested at the scene of the crime, Ramasia was remanded in custody and is due back in court on 14 July for mention.