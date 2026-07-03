News

On the run no more

Christinah Motlhabane
By
Christinah Motlhabane
ByChristinah Motlhabane
Follow:
2 Min Read
UNDER ARREST: A shackled Mbakiso being taken to prison

Murder suspect caught after three-day search

Visibly exhausted after three days on the run, a young man appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with his ex-girlfriend’s grisly murder.

Despite the deadly serious charge he’s facing, Obvious Mbakiso’s appetite was obviously not affected, munching hungrily on ‘ma fresh’ as he waited his turn in the dock.

The 33-year-old is accused of stabbing his former lover, Kamogelo Keitaletse to death at her rented accommodation in Gerald Estates, where she had recently moved after separating from Mbakiso.

The murder occurred at around 2200 hours on Wednesday (17 June) night. A massive manhunt for the missing suspect ensued, bearing fruit three days later when the boys in blue tracked the accused killer down to Tutume, roughly 100km from the scene of the crime.

- Advertisement -

A marshal at Francistown Bus Rank, Mbakiso was polite (and peckish) during his brief arraignment, responding in a respectful, calm manner when the court papers were read to him.

More Read

A century of grace
Gunning for American protection
Feisty fugitive free no more
A mattress mystery

With his plea reserved, he was remanded in custody as per the Prosecutor, Mompoloki Mabalane’s wish.

“Investigations are just starting; postmortem has not been done. The victim is from Mmeya where the funeral will be held. We will avail the Investigating Officer and a member of the family on the next mention,” Mabalane assured court.
Mbakiso will remain behind bars for over a month, returning to court for status update on 27 July.

 

More Read

A costly law suit
BTO boss fights back
Youth arrested for girlfriend’s drunken murder
DPSM faces revolt

 

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article A mattress mystery
Next Article Feisty fugitive free no more
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
Diamond dilemma
Business News

Diamond dilemma

UDC announces plan to reclaim stolen govt funds
Politics News

UDC announces plan to reclaim stolen govt funds

Shoprite’s Growing Programme a big boost for local farmers
Business News

Shoprite’s Growing Programme a big boost for local farmers

Mixed emotions as Zimbos reflect on what might have been
Opinions News

Mixed emotions as Zimbos reflect on what might have been

Monarch man accused of assaulting lover and her mother
News

Monarch man accused of assaulting lover and her mother