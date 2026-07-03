On the run no more

Murder suspect caught after three-day search

Visibly exhausted after three days on the run, a young man appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with his ex-girlfriend’s grisly murder.

Despite the deadly serious charge he’s facing, Obvious Mbakiso’s appetite was obviously not affected, munching hungrily on ‘ma fresh’ as he waited his turn in the dock.

The 33-year-old is accused of stabbing his former lover, Kamogelo Keitaletse to death at her rented accommodation in Gerald Estates, where she had recently moved after separating from Mbakiso.

The murder occurred at around 2200 hours on Wednesday (17 June) night. A massive manhunt for the missing suspect ensued, bearing fruit three days later when the boys in blue tracked the accused killer down to Tutume, roughly 100km from the scene of the crime.

A marshal at Francistown Bus Rank, Mbakiso was polite (and peckish) during his brief arraignment, responding in a respectful, calm manner when the court papers were read to him.

With his plea reserved, he was remanded in custody as per the Prosecutor, Mompoloki Mabalane’s wish.

“Investigations are just starting; postmortem has not been done. The victim is from Mmeya where the funeral will be held. We will avail the Investigating Officer and a member of the family on the next mention,” Mabalane assured court.

Mbakiso will remain behind bars for over a month, returning to court for status update on 27 July.