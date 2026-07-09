Slasher pleads guilty

Man admits to horror attack that left ex without a finger

Close to three years since he left his then girlfriend in a crumpled heap following a frenetic attack with a slasher, a Molepolole man finally had his day in court.

Although there was no explanation for the long delay between the bloody events of 13 November 2023 and Mothibi Kgomotso’s arraignment last Thursday, the 31-year-old wasted little time, pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

It is likely to be a costly confession, with the Bokaa ward native facing a lengthy stint behind bars as the crime carries a minimum sentence of seven years in jail.

Kgomotso admitted hacking at his now former lover, who was six months pregnant at the time, with such force he sliced her little finger off. He also slashed open her lower jaw, causing a deep wound.

It was heard Kgomotso turned up uninvited at the complaint’s place in Lekgwapheng ward at around 2000hrs, finding her seated on the veranda with her children.

Without saying a word, he struck, slashing wildly at her head three times. In a desperate attempt to protect herself the woman raised her hand to block the savage blows; in the process, her pinky was severed.

With blood gushing from her face and mangled hand, she collapsed to the ground, remaining motionless as Kgomotso fled the scene.

Having witnessed the ordeal, which was over in seconds, the victim’s 13-year-old daughter ran to fetch her grandmother, who in turn notified the neighbours and together they rushed the badly injured woman to hospital.

During mitigation, upon learning the offence carries a prison term of no less than seven years if there are no extenuating circumstances, a seemingly remorseful Kgomotso said he was pushed to breaking point by ex-lover’s ill treatment.

“She was my girlfriend. Sometimes she chased me away from her place. Then, three days later she would call me to go back to her. She only accepted me whenever I brought something at home; when there was nothing that I carried she mistreated me. I also saw some messages on her phone and realised she communicated with another man. When I tried to ask her about the messages, she got angry and it pained me greatly,” Kgomotso told Molepolole Magistrates Court.

The father-of-two urged court to take into account that he was a first offender, committed the crime whilst still a young man and has completely reformed his ways since then.

“I have learned to control my emotions. I’m not a rude child, I obey my parents. I have two children that I’m taking care of. I also take care of my parents’ livestock, of which they reward me so that I am able to provide for my children.”

The moving speech was not enough to secure his liberty, however, with the Magistrate choosing to remand Kgomotso in custody pending sentence.

Handcuffed, he was consoled by relatives outside court as he awaited police transport to prison. Handed a coke by a loved one, he sipped the soft drink absent-mindedly, deep in thought as reality hit home hard.

Having waited almost three years to appear in court, Kgomotso will not have to wait long to learn his fate, with sentencing scheduled for Tuesday 7 July.