A familiar script

Bailed youth accused of attacking girlfriend he allegedly threatened to kill

Out on bail on a threat-to-kill charge lodged by his girlfriend, a young man is back behind bars for allegedly whipping the same woman with an electric cable just two months after he was set free.

In an all too familiar GBV script, suspecting his childhood sweetheart, baby mama and lover of seven years was cheating on him, Keobame Bateng, 26, is said to have attacked her on Wednesday 17 June.

Charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the Maboane man reportedly beat his 23-year-old girlfriend on the back and both thighs.

Arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates, Bateng hobbled into court in shackles, wearing flip flops in spite of the chilly winter weather.

Urging court to remand the suspected woman-beater in custody, the Prosecutor, Patrick Senatla said, “Investigations are still ongoing and the victim is still ongoing medical check-ups. The accused injured the same victim he threatened to kill and the matter was registered before the same court.”

The sub-inspector revealed the threat-to-kill case, in which Bateng seemingly vowed to kill his lover and their children, was reported on 7 April and brought before court two days later.

He was given bail immediately, but warned to keep out of trouble and stay away from the complainant – conditions it seems he was unable to meet.

For his part, seemingly resigned to his fate, Bateng instructed court to allow him to wait for trial in jail, a wish Magistrate Mmamerafe Phologo duly granted.

The accused returns to court for mention on 9 July; if found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison, with the possibility of corporal punishment thrown in.