Mayor’s fate to be decided tomorrow

Gaborone City Mayor Oarabile Motlaleng will know his political fate tomorrow when the Gaborone City Council (GCC) convenes for a full session, as emboldened Independent Councillor Tshenolo Palai presses ahead with his motion of no confidence against both the Mayor and his Deputy, Mankie Sekete.

The motion, initially submitted for tabling during a previous sitting that was abruptly adjourned for 14 days by Motlaleng himself, has reignited tensions within the council.

The adjournment followed heated disagreements over procedural issues, including the preparation timeline and insufficient notice for reviewing the Mayor’s official address.

In an interview with this publication, Councillor for Diphetogo ward under Gaborone Bonnington South constituency, confirmed that his motion remains firmly on the table and is gaining traction.

“I am going to continue with the motion, and I have every confidence that it will pass—because some councillors from the ruling party have already indicated their support,” he stated.

Palai cautioned against misinterpreting the silence of other councillors, noting that public reticence should not be equated with opposition. “Their silence does not mean they are against us; many are lending their support privately,” he added.

Palai was also quick to dispel any notion that the motion is a power grab, clarifying that the objective is institutional fairness, not personal ambition.

“We want to make it clear to the public: this is not about seizing the seat for ourselves. We are advocating for a presiding officer who will run the house with impartiality and integrity. Many councillors are deeply aggrieved, but they are reluctant to speak out publicly,” he explained.

Having spent considerable time rallying support across party lines, Palai expressed confidence that he has secured enough numbers to unseat the current leadership. Should the motion succeed, he indicated that the replacement would be drawn from the ruling party, ensuring continuity while restoring what he calls “balanced governance.”

Tomorrow’s sitting will be further elevated by the presence of Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhakefile Motshegwa, who is scheduled to address the council.

This will be his first address since the controversial fall out between the mayor and the town clerk.