Ballot paper palaver

Rannatshe’s trial underway as lawyer fails to show

One of the rare low points for the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) in their historic march to victory at the 2024 general elections was defeat in Thamaga-Kumakwane.

Their candidate for the constituency, Kopano Rannatshe was soundly beaten by Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) representative, Palelo Motaosane, losing out by 8, 310 votes to 6, 119, in what was one of only four seats won by Domkrag.

20 months on and Rannatshe is still dealing with the hangover.

The 56-year-old appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court last month for the start of his trial, where he faces the oddly worded charge: taking packet of ballot papers in use for the purpose of the election without due authority.

Rannatshe is accused of stealing unused ballot booklets after the advanced poll on 19 October 2024 – when civil servants and polling officers cast their votes ahead of the general public, who voted on 31 October.

Before trial commenced, Rannatshe requested a postponement, telling court he has no idea where his lawyer is, adding his party, Botswana National Front (BNF) promised to provide one.

Prosecution objected to his application, noting the accused had ample time to prepare for trial.

“There was time but I didn’t have money to pay the lawyer. I confronted UDC and they said there is no money then I confronted BNF and they agreed to assist, now I don’t know what is happening,” Rannatshe replied humbly.

Presiding over the case, Principal Magistrate, Solomon Setshedi sided with the prosecution, ruling the matter had dragged on for close to two years and it was high-time trial got underway.

The first witness to take to the stand, the then retaining officer, Matilda Mokala, noted the trouble started early on 19 October.

“I communicated with IEC to avail the required materials, unfortunately the papers for Kumakwane were not provided. When the [advanced] elections ended I engaged the party leaders because a lot of people wanted to vote and the 20th [October] wasn’t gazetted; we then agreed to meet in the morning. We later told them that there was no voting,” explained Mokala, who is the Kweneng Sub Land Board Secretary.

Court heard that the following morning, when the election team was cleaning the classroom at Thamaga Junior Secondary School, which was used as the main polling station, the suspect suddenly snatched a sealed envelope and fled the scene.

Though his party members tried to persuade him to return the papers, Rannatshe reportedly ignored them, speeding away from the school in his car.

The second witness, the presiding officer, Mponeseng Molulwane, confirmed the ballot for both councillors and parliament ran out during the course of the day; they waited for replacements but none arrived by the midnight deadline.

They decided not to continue with voting and called upon all party representatives, sealing both used and unused ballot boxes as is the procedure.

The next day, Molulwane says he was standing outside when he heard startled screams coming from the classroom and shouts that someone had taken ballot papers.

He told court Rannatshe made away with nine books for parliament and 16 for councillors.

Molulwane revealed Thamaga Station Commander, Moses Kwarare tried to call Rannatshe but his phone rang unanswered.

They hurried to his house but he was nowhere to be found.

A little later, the UDC man turned up at the police station, voluntarily handing himself in, allegedly in possession of the still sealed envelope.

Two witnesses down, a further nine are expected to give evidence, with the trial set to continue on 2 December.

Out on bail, Rannatshe, who maintains his innocence, faces up to two years in prison or a P400 fine if found guilty.