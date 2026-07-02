DPSM faces revolt

BOFEPUSU blasts DPSM over proposed exit plan for public servants

The Botswana Federation of Public, Private & Parastatal Unions (BOFEPUSU) has declared war on a proposed public service restructuring exercise, warning the government that it is heading for a major confrontation if it proceeds without following the law.

The federation is against a Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) initiative that proposes offering voluntary early packages to selected public servants, particularly those in senior salary grades and aged between 45 and 60 years.

In a strongly worded statement, BOFEPUSU accused DPSM of trying to push through sweeping changes without consultation, further calling the exercise unlawful, irregular and a threat to workers’ livelihoods.

“You are provoking a confrontation you cannot win. You cannot restructure livelihoods by decree and expect silence. You will therefore immediately halt this illegal “restructuring” adventure, rescind such decision and desist from it” the federation warned, further demanding that DPSM route it through appropriate channels. “You are not above the law,” they cautioned.

BOFEPUSU has accused the DPSM Director of attempting to single-handedly restructure the public service by publishing a document indicating that she has devised a voluntary retirement package for employees in the public sector.

They accuse the DPSM Director of disregarding the rules and processes and procedures of public service, adding that they reject and condemn “this reckless, unilateral attack on the public service disguised as public service reforms!”

“The DPSM Director has conspired, without a doubt, with herself only to restructure the public service contrary to provisions of Section 25 of the Employment Act. Even the new Employment and Labour Relations Act mandates notification of the Director of Labour and consultation with trade unions before any restructuring or retrenchment can take place. Neither of these has been done,” their concern reads in part.

BOFEPUSU says it has noted a document entitled “Leadership Transformation Programme” whose main intent is to target employees at E2 scale and above, between the ages of 45 and 60, for voluntary separation.

“It comes out clumsy as it doesn’t say it is about performance, redundancy or downsizing. Therefore, with reference to the vacancies that will emanate from the voluntary separation scheme, there is no clarity as to whether they will be filled, or they are likely to be struck off the roll,” the federations argue.

The unions further say there is no clarity regarding the hierarchy and channels of communication, seniority supervision, and execution of government policies.

BOFEPUSU further demands answers on objective criteria for approving separation applications, what happens if targeted employees do not apply, whether Cabinet was aware of the policy, and where the budget for the planned mass payout will come from.

“We declare to the DPSM and the public at large; This exercise is illegal, unlawful, illegitimate, as much as it is embarrassing. It violates the law, violates ILO Convention 144 on tripartism, and violates every public servant and undermines the rule of law. We will not watch while career opportunists run the public service like a backyard escapade where there’s no public accountability and adherence to law,” further reads the statement.