A mattress mystery

Free sanitary pads expose male students’ dirty little secret

Rampant across Botswana, for years the blame for hostel mattress vandalism lay squarely at the hands of boarding school girls.

It was widely reported that girls from underprivileged backgrounds would cut pieces from school-issued mattresses to use as makeshift sanitary pads.

The widespread practice, viewed as both a health hazard and an affront to the dignity of the girl child, prompted government intervention.

Through a P69 million nationwide programme launched last June, nearly 500, 000 adolescent girls were provided with free sanitary pads, ensuring they could manage their menstrual health with dignity and remain in school.

However, despite this noble initiative and added support from private companies, mattresses in schools continue to suffer ‘mysterious’ punctures and cuts.

Now, education authorities say the spotlight has shifted to the boys.

The revelation came during a donation ceremony at Matsiloje Junior Secondary School, where Botswana Insurance Company (BIC) handed over 400 mattresses, 600 blankets, 500 pairs of socks and four stainless-steel electric urns.

Speaking at the event, North East Regional Director, Labane Mokgosi said evidence now points to male students as the chief culprits behind mattress destruction.

“If girls used pieces of mattresses as sanitary pads, what are boys using mattresses for?” Mokgosi quipped, drawing nervous laughter from the students packed into the junior school’s multi-purpose hall.

The question, however, went unanswered.

Makgosi noted the government’s free sanitary pad programme had effectively exposed the real perpetrators of mattress vandalism and urged learners to safeguard the newly donated items.

He further revealed that the newly established Education Infrastructure and Management Company (EIMC) would take over the maintenance, refurbishment and expansion of school infrastructure.

“That responsibility has been taken away from school managers, giving them time to focus on their core mandate,” he said.

Common causes of holes in mattresses

*Normal wear and tear

*Recreational misuse. Some boys reportedly tear off pieces to use as shoe shine.

*Structural defects

*Rough handling and abuse