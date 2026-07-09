Selling paradise

Yebo Travel & Tours grows in leaps and bounds

At the height of a Covid-19 pandemic that brought economic activity to a halt, while the world was locked indoors, one entrepreneur saw an opening.

While others retreated, Elsie Mosweu stepped forward, launching her travel company- Yebo Travel and Tours.

In the long story of what happened next, success has come in leaps for Mosweu, with Yebo Travel & Tours transforming into a flourishing travel enterprise offering both domestic and international packages.

Last Friday and Saturday they were the proud hosts of a successful Francistown Hospitality Expo at Cresta Marang Gardens. In the sidelines of the colourful event, CHRISTINAH MOTLHABANE caught up with Mosweu to talk about the business, safaris, local tourism and why travel should be for everyone.

When did you start Yebo Travel and Tours, and what was the motivation?

I started Yebo Travel and Tours in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. With international borders closed, I saw an opportunity to encourage Batswana to discover the beauty of their own country. My goal was to make travel more accessible and to show that tourism isn’t just for international visitors—it’s for locals too.

What exactly does your company do, and what’s your role?

Yebo Travel & Tours is a full-service travel agency and Destination Management Company (DMC). We arrange domestic and international holidays, safaris, corporate travel, cruises, group tours, conferences, destination weddings, and tailor-made travel experiences. As the Founder and Director, I oversee the business, develop partnerships, create travel packages, and ensure our clients receive exceptional service from inquiry to their return home.

Where do most of your clients come from?

The majority of our clients are from Botswana, but we also serve international travellers looking to experience Botswana. We are continuously expanding our reach into regional and international markets.

How much do you charge for your services?

Our pricing depends on the client’s requirements. We don’t have a fixed service fee because every itinerary is different. We focus on providing value by creating customised travel experiences that suit different budgets.

What’s the most interesting thing you’ve ever seen on safari?

Every safari is unique, but one of the most memorable experiences is watching predators in their natural habitat, especially witnessing a lion hunt. Seeing wildlife behave naturally reminds you how incredible Botswana’s wilderness truly is.

What’s the average cost for a night in the Delta at one of the top luxury resorts?

A luxury safari lodge in the Okavango Delta typically ranges from around P15,000 to over P40,000 per person per night, depending on the season and the property. These rates usually include accommodation, meals, game drives, and other activities.

Isn’t it true that most packages in the Delta are out of reach of the average Motswana?

Luxury Delta lodges can be expensive, but Botswana offers a wide range of accommodation. There are affordable camps, lodges, self-drive options, and citizen specials that make it possible for more Batswana to experience our tourism products. We should continue promoting these opportunities.

Where do you think local tourism can improve?

We need greater awareness of domestic tourism, more affordable citizen packages, stronger collaboration between stakeholders, improved marketing to locals, and easier access to information. Encouraging Batswana to travel within their own country benefits the entire economy.

Times are tough, both in Botswana and across the world. Have you noticed a drop in bookings?

The market has become more price-sensitive, and travellers are planning much further ahead. While some people are travelling less, others are choosing flexible payment plans and shorter holidays. Travel remains a priority for many people because it offers rest, connection, and new experiences.

Besides Botswana, which other destinations do you cater for?

We offer packages to destinations worldwide, including Zanzibar, Mauritius, Dubai, Bali, Phuket, the Maldives, the Caribbean, Europe, South Africa, and MSC Cruises, among many others.

In a good month, how many packages would you expect to arrange? And a slow month?

It varies depending on the season and whether we’re handling groups or individual travellers. In peak months, we can arrange dozens of bookings, while quieter months are focused on planning future travel, corporate business, and developing new partnerships.

If money was no object, what type of holiday would you book for yourself?

I would choose an extended luxury journey that combines an African safari with international travel—starting with a few nights in the Okavango Delta, followed by destinations like the Maldives or the Caribbean, and ending with a cruise. I enjoy experiences that combine nature, culture, adventure, and relaxation.

Let’s get personal a bit: when were you born and are you married?

I was born on the 6th of June and I’m very single.