News

Lock them up

Christinah Motlhabane
By
Christinah Motlhabane
ByChristinah Motlhabane
Follow:
3 Min Read
SUSPECT: Kebareileng Gombalume

*Deceased’s family wants no freedom for alleged killer teacher

The family of a man suspected to have been killed by his wife last year have called on the courts to lock up the suspects and throw away the keys.

Fuming with intense anger on Wednesday at the Francistown High Court, the Gombalume family confronted the reality of their son’s tragic death, showing no mercy for those accused of his murder.

The family’s outrage stems from a long history of tension and fear surrounding Walter Gombalume, who had been living under a restraining order due to ongoing threats.

Seeking peace, he had moved to his farm, Tuutebe, near Letlhakane village, only to meet a violent end on September 13th.

- Advertisement -

With their heads bowed, the alleged perpetrators Mothusi Temogo, 37, Donald Pilane, 47, and Ishmael Mokobi, 30 appeared shaken during the bail hearing, postponed to February 18th.

More Read

Two charged for New Year murder
Busted by his own poop
Rapist on the loose
Teen gang lands boy, 10, in hospital
DECEASED: Walter Gombalume

The accused, along with the deceased’s wife, Kebareileng Gombalume, 47, who was absent from court, are charged with the murder of Walter.

The family’s grief was visible in their attire; donning T-shirts with Walter’s face plastered on them as a symbol of remembrance and protest.

Speaking to The Voice outside court, the deceased’s uncle, Dzingilani Salani, said it would be unbearable to see the alleged killers granted bail before the family even begins to heal.

More Read

Man found hanging on Christmas Day
Search for crocodile victim continues
Festive blood bath!
Shakawe River Lodge robbed at gun point

“These killers murdered my nephew like a goat and our hearts are shattered. If they are given bail, we will not let this rest because we are deeply hurt,” said Salani.

- Advertisement -

The deceased’s elder sister, Chendzimu Gombalume, explained that Walter had tried to protect himself from previous threats by moving to the farm, but the measures were tragically insufficient.

She said the family remains traumatized, and their elderly mother is inconsolable, struggling with the loss of her son.

Another relative, Maedzo Bagayi, said the alleged killers’ attempt to secure bail felt like a cruel celebration of their actions and demonstrated a lack of remorse, compounding the family’s pain.

- Advertisement -

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerabilities faced by those under restraining orders in rural areas, as well as the emotional toll on families left behind.

The community watches closely as the justice process unfolds, hoping that the law will provide some measure of closure.

More Read

Caught red-handed
Photo shoot turns tragic
Rotten cops?
Help me save my daughter!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Two charged for New Year murder
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
News

Christmas tears!

Front Page News

“Legalise it”

News

OLDM step up again

News

Maun’s ‘Big City’ idea

News

5 years for penis-breaking granny