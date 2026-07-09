Thamalakane tragedy

Police urge vigilance as rising river waters claim second life in two weeks

A post-mortem has confirmed the 28-year-old man whose body was retrieved from Thamalakane River last Friday drowned.

Maun Acting Station Commander, Moutlwatsi Ikobeng, revealed the autopsy results were released on Monday, effectively concluding police investigations into the tragic death of the Sennonnori ward resident, who was known to be mentally challenged.

“The body was positively identified by his family. They were notified immediately after passersby spotted the body in the river that morning, especially since the family had already logged a missing person report,” disclosed the top cop, adding the deceased has since been released to his family for burial.

The tragedy occurs just two weeks after a woman with a history of epilepsy was also found dead in the same river.

With the Thamalakane currently overflowing, Ikobeng issued a stern warning to residents to exercise extreme caution near the riverbanks.

The police boss appealed to families to provide stricter supervision for vulnerable loved ones, especially minor children and people living with disabilities.

“Many mentally challenged people roam the streets even at odd hours, which indicates some families are not paying adequate attention or taking extra care. In most cases, these matters are reported days after the disappearance, and families often cannot even describe what the missing person was wearing when they were last seen,” complained the cop.

The Acting SC noted this lack of vigilance extends to children, leaving them susceptible not only to environmental hazards but also to criminal elements.

“Even young children go missing and families do not remember what they were wearing. Some sexual offences occur because elders are not paying attention. Children go out to play for hours without any monitoring. This is a matter of great concern,” he emphasised.

As the river levels continue to swell, the police have strongly advised residents to stay completely clear of the riverbanks and utilize designated bridges to cross.

Beyond the threat of deep, fast-flowing water, Ikobeng warned that the rising floods bring an increased risk of crocodile and hippo attacks.

The Thamalakane River, which runs directly through Maun, receives its annual winter floods from the Angolan Highlands via the Okavango Delta. This year, the seasonal surge has caused the river to spill into its floodplains, threatening nearby residential homes.

The North West District Council has already issued warnings regarding expected flooding through the month of July, noting that villages along the Okavango Delta are heavily impacted.

While Maun sits at the tail end of the Delta, the risks remain high.

“Communities in flood-prone areas remain at risk of restricted access, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to essential services. As a result, flood preparedness, response, and recovery plans should be activated and regularly updated, while critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and culverts must be closely monitored and maintained,” the Council warned in a statement