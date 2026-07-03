Feisty fugitive free no more

Accused Valentine’s Day killer causes chaos in court

After a fruitless four-month search, the police have finally apprehended the 5th accused in the vicious Valentine’s Day murder that shook Gaborone’s Block 8 location.

Although it was initially suspected Kitsoyaone Chawilane Maphilisi had gone into hiding in Eswatini, the 37-year-old fugitive was caught at a bar in Palapye on Saturday, identified by a member of the public who recognised him from a police wanted notice circulating on social media.

Arraigned before Village Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the accused killer caused quite the scene, laughing out loud in the dock several times, seemingly without a care in the world.

Maphilisi’s jovial mood took a sour turn, however, when he was remanded in custody, later charging at a policeman attempting to take his picture as he left the courtroom. Fortunately, the shackled suspect was grabbed by the escorting officer before he got too far.

Convincing court not to give Maphilisi bail – a privilege that has been granted to his four co-accused – the Investigating Officer (IO) Dikeledi Pilane warned the suspect was a flight risk, as witnessed by his past behaviour.

“The accused person has been on the run since February. There is nothing before this court to suggest he will not abscond again if released on bail,” submitted the Detective Sergeant, adding investigations into the murder are still ongoing, with police yet to interview two additional witnesses.

Pilane also revealed that investigators require blood samples from Maphilisi as well as his co-accused for forensic analysis.

The IO informed court the other accused persons have refused to voluntarily provide blood samples, despite being given bail.

In response, court ordered the accused to provide their blood samples as well as their fingerprints to see if they have any other cases before court.

The top cop added they believe Maphilisi played a role in concealing evidence following the killing by hiding the deceased’s clothes.

Maphilisi plus five others: Lucky Dichaba, 31, Kamogelo Setuke, 32, Thabo Mafoko, 25, and Baitshupi Maatla, 33, as well as a 6th man still at large, are accused of killing Tutu Jonathan Lekgoa.

The 39-year-old Molepolole father-of-three was beaten to death by a group of assailants on 14 February, before his battered body was dumped at the emergency entrance of Princess Marina Hospital.

Behind bars for now, Maphilisi is due back in court on 14 July, when a ruling will be delivered on his bail application.