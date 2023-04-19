Connect with us

Pay P7000 or die

By

Published

DISTRESSED FATHER: Edward Tebogo Richard

Father cries for help as Drug Dealers demand cash from son

A small time drug pusher has put his life and his father's in danger because of a P7000 debt he owes to his ruthless narcotics suppliers.

This came to light when the distressed father of the 22-year old young man who has since fled the capital city approached The Voice to plead for help after the angry drug dealers burnt his shack down in Old Naledi early this week.

The arson was apparently meant to send a strong message that should the young man fail to pay, something more sinister was going to happen to the family.

Plea...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

