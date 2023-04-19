Connect with us

Bhudaza set to thrill on International Jazz Day

JAZZ MAESTRO: Bhudaza

On April 30th which is marked International Jazz Day, jazz enthusiasts will gather at Molapo Showcase Piazza to celebrate one of the world's most beloved musical genres Jazz!

With a stellar line up led by award winning saxophonist Bhudaza Mapefane, the event is expected to make a lasting impression.

Bhudaza will be joined by other world renowned musicians including Committed Artists for Cultural Advancement (CAFACA), Mpho Sebina, The Fleek band, BOSJE Big band, WDP, Grow to Black collective, Dj Jembe Soul and Dj Jazzman.

They will be belting out a mix of classic jazz standards and ori...

