No compromise in Masisi family tender war

P200k BDP cheque under scrutiny The matter in which President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is suing G&M Building Services (PTY) LTD, Kelebogile Monnatshipi, Tswela Khumo Ventures (PTY) LTD, and Chinese businessman Huashi Li continues to drag before the courts. The matter was this week once again moved to a later date after […]