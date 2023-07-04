Connect with us

Robbery suspect gets bail

Robbery suspect gets bail
ON BAIL: Ofentse Maruping

A robbery suspect who allegedly broke into a house with his friends and assaulted a woman and before robbing her of shoes and a cellphone is back on the streets after he was granted bail by a Molepolole Magistrates court. Lady luck smiled on the face of Ofentse Maruping after he convinced the court that […]

In this article:
