Robbery suspect gets bail

A robbery suspect who allegedly broke into a house with his friends and assaulted a woman and before robbing her of shoes and a cellphone is back on the streets after he was granted bail by a Molepolole Magistrates court. Lady luck smiled on the face of Ofentse Maruping after he convinced the court that […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Court Stories, Dominica Kabelo, Molepolole-Magistrates-court, Motlamedi Moreri, Ofentse Maruping, Waitse Kanata
Click to comment