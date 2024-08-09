Ngaka slips to brave defeat in Vietnam

Battered and bruised after a thrilling fight night in Vietnam, local boxer Moabi ‘The Eagle’ Ngaka has landed back home, his head held high and his pride intact.

In what was just his 6th outing as a professional, the 27-year-old went toe-to-toe with his South Korean opponent for six absorbing rounds, trading blow after blow in a vicious contest that left the 300 plus crowd crammed into the Hoiana Resort and Casino on August 3rd, roaring for more.

In the end, The Eagle fell just short.

With both boxers flat out after their brutal bout, the judges awarded the fight to Lee Juyeong, with a final scorecard of 58 – 56 – a decision which drew boos from some sections of the audience, who felt Ngaka did enough to earn a draw.

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Ngaka remained upbeat, telling Voice Sport the experience of taking on a quality fighter in front of a packed out arena will do his career the world of good going forward.

“I faced a young opponent with a strong skill record which made the fight intensely competitive. I lost on the judges’ scorecards with a close score although spectators protested that we drew. It was a battle of skill and strategy, and although I wasn’t knocked out, Lee managed to edge out the victory. It was a thrilling encounter and an incredible experience for me,” reflected the Tobane tussler in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

The loss is Ngaka’s second, to go with three wins and a draw since joining the pro ranks in 2017.

Choosing to reflect on the positives, the pugilist, known for his power and pace round the ring, added, “I am pleased with my performance but I think I could have prepared better. Although I didn’t come away with the win, I learned a lot and demonstrated my abilities against a tough competitor. Moving forward, I will be working on areas for improvement, but I feel that I showcased my skills and heart in the ring which was commended by the crowd and my competitor.”

Ngaka has fond memories of Vietnam, having won his previous match in Southeast Asia, beating local favourite, Huang Huy Thai back in November.

The victory came as a huge confidence-booster, reassuring Ngaka he belonged in such company, while stirring his hunger for more.

“This time, the competition was tougher, and Lee presented new challenges that tested my adaptability and resilience. I gained valuable experience against a skilled opponent, which will help me improve my tactics and strategy. The fight increased my visibility on an international stage, enhancing mine and the country’s reputation,” noted Ngaka, who is not affiliated to any club but trains with his coach Thebe Setlalekgosi.

So what’s next for Botswana’s Number One?

“I’m in discussions for potential fights later in the year, focusing on opponents who will further challenge me and help elevate my career,” revealed the U/58kg boxer, who was due to fight for a WBF International Super Featherweight Title at the ‘Rumble in the Okavango’ back in March only for the event to be cancelled at the 11th hour.

Quizzed on what it takes to make the jump from amateur to professional level, Ngaka admits it’s a leap not for the faint-hearted.

“The competition is more intense, and the stakes are higher, but the rewards are also greater. It is challenging because the level of competition is much higher in the professional ranks. Fighters are more skilled, experienced, and often train full time as a career giving them time to diversify their fighting styles and perfect their skills. This requires a lot of preparation and adaptability,” explained Ngaka.

Barring a knock-out, professional bouts are typically longer, with more rounds than amateur fights, requiring greater stamina and prolonged focus from the boxers.

“The physical toll of professional boxing is higher due to fight difficulty and intense training. Mentally, fighters need to handle pressure, expectations, and the business side of boxing, such as promotions and contracts. Unlike amateur boxing, where expenses are often covered, professionals need to manage finances, including training costs, travel, and living expenses. This requires securing sponsorships and managing earnings effectively,” says Ngaka.

He may have lost this time, but it won’t be long before The Eagle flexes his talons and does battle again!