Hitch-hikers robbed at knife point

Three women were robbed of their valuables at knifepoint after hitch-hiking at Mantsho lands along Molepolole/Gaborone road last Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4pm after the trio aged between 32 and 19 got a lift in a Honda Fit car at a bus stop near Nampol College in Molepolole, traveling to Gaborone.

According to the police, two men- a driver and a driver were travelling in the Honda Fit.

“On the way at Mantsho lands, just before Mmanoko village, the men claimed they wanted to drop off some items nearby before proceeding to Gaborone. They took the next turn into the dusty road but stopped the car after a short distance in the bush. The driver and his companion immediately got off the vehicle armed with an electric choker and a butcher knife demanding the passengers to hand over their cellphones and laptops,” explained Molepolole station commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong.

The suspects are said to have also robbed the eldest victim of P480 before they abandoned their victims and fled the scene.

The three women managed to walk to the main road where they got transport and reported the matter at Molepolole police station.

The police have appealed to the public to assist in arresting the suspects, also advising travelers to use public transport.