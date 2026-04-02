A theatre of dreams for Kgaudi

*Tsabong coach relishes Machester United trip

For many football lovers, visiting Manchester United is the ultimate dream. For coach Kesego Kgaudi, that dream is now becoming a reality as she carries the hopes of her hometown with her.

Kgaudi is one of seven Botswana coaches selected for a special six-month exposure, learning and benchmarking visit to the English Premier League giants, as the only woman in the lucky seven.

The 38-year-old Tsabong-born coach, still can’t believe her luck.

“I felt so proud and happy. At long last my dreams have come true,” she said. “It felt like Tsabong’s football dreams had reached the global stage,” added the charismatic coach.

Kgaudi’s love for football began long before coaching certificates and club leadership. Growing up in Tsabong, she spent her school years immersed in the sport.

“My love for football started when I was in junior school and continued through senior school,” she recalled.

But her passion did not fade after school. Instead of walking away from the game, she took a bold step creating her own team, Makgabz City Soccer Club, where she became both player and coach.

It was the beginning of a journey that would shape her life.

Despite the abundance of talent in Tsabong, Kgaudi says players often struggled to be noticed.

“There is a lot of football talent in Tsabong, but many players were not getting the recognition they deserved,” she said.

While many dream of scoring goals, Kgaudi chose a different role standing between the posts as a goalkeeper. For her, it was more than just a position.

“I wanted to make sure my team was safe, while also pproviding leadership,” she explained.

One of the moments she remembers most vividly came in 2013, when she guided her team to victory in a tournament sponsored by businessman Senki Sesinyi.

At the time, she was already balancing two demanding roles as player and coach.

Yet her path in football was far from easy.

As a woman in a male-dominated sport, Kgaudi faced several barriers, including a lack of financial support, limited programmes for women, and persistent stereotypes. Still, she refused to give up.

“My passion for developing and uplifting others’ talents pushed me to become a coach,” she said.

“I wanted to be a leader, a mentor and even a mother figure to young players, especially girls.”

That vision eventually led her to establish Makgabz City Soccer Club, a club she built from the ground up. Kgaudi registered the club as a company and became its sole owner and president.

“I wanted to have control over my own project and create opportunities for players,” she explained.

Today, the club runs both men’s and women’s teams something she describes as challenging but deeply rewarding.

“Managing both teams requires balance, but it is fulfilling to see players from both sides grow. It is about unity, shared goals and building a football culture,” she said.

Her commitment to development also pushed her to earn a grassroots coaching certificate, focusing on nurturing young players and building strong foundations for future talent.

Now, the upcoming trip to Manchester United 12, 832 km from her home village represents a new chapter. Kgaudi hopes to observe how the famous club structures its development systems and nurtures talent from a young age.

“I want to learn how Manchester United runs its development structures and coaching philosophies,” she said. “Bringing those insights back to Makgabz City will be game-changing.”

She plans to apply the knowledge to strengthen youth programmes and raise coaching standards back home.

“I want to empower our local talent with global standards,” she said.

Being the only woman selected for the programme carries deep meaning for her.

“It feels empowering to represent women in football,” she said. “I want to prove that gender is not a barrier to leadership or excellence in sport.”

Looking ahead, Kgaudi believes women’s football in Botswana has enormous potential if the right support systems are put in place.

“I see explosive growth potential,” she said.

“With strong grassroots programmes and support, Botswana can develop women players who can compete internationally.”

For young girls dreaming of stepping onto the football field, Kgaudi has a simple message: “Chase your football dreams fearlessly. Every challenge is a step toward greatness. Play with passion, believe in yourself and inspire others.”

From the dusty football grounds of Tsabong to the gates of Manchester United, Kesego Kgaudi’s story is one of persistence, passion and belief, a reminder that sometimes the biggest dreams start in the smallest places.