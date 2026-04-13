Dialling trouble from the cell

Prison call lands notorious murder suspect in court again

A notorious murder suspect, previously described as ‘a threat to the nation at large’, has dialled more trouble for himself despite already being locked up.

Currently serving five years for beating up a police officer and a magistrate, Mogorosi Vincent Korae, 41, is said to have hit the prison roof after finding out his girlfriend had fallen pregnant with another man’s child while he was inside.

Korae allegedly called the woman, 31, via cellphone from his cell, apparently warning her he would ensure she did not live to give birth to the baby. It is thought he also promised to kill the baby-daddy.

Afterwards, he reportedly made calls to the lady’s family and friends, asking them if they knew who the new man was and once again re-iterating his threat to end her life.

It brings the number of threat-to-kill cases against the Molepolole native up to three, to go with the brutal rape, murder and robbery he is accused of committing in December 2019.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court after his latest brush with the law, Korae complained he had long applied for the court to recuse itself from his cases.

“I made an application that all my cases be moved to the Regional Magistrate Court. The cases registered before Molepolole Court deny me my rights; the court is still angry with me and will just convict me for no reason,” he reasoned.

In response, Chief Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalu advised him of his right to appeal to the High Court if not happy with any decision made by his court.

Remanded in custody, Korae returns to court this Tuesday (14 April) for mention.

He first came to the public’s attention on 5 January 2020, when he was arrested along with Aobakwe Basekwang, 24, in connection with the horrific murder of Kesaobaka Ama Segari.

The 27-year-old’s badly decomposing body was discovered dumped in an abandoned yard behind Blue Pond Bar in Difetlhamolelo Ward on New Year’s Eve seven years ago.

The two men are said to have taken turns raping Segari before robbing the defenceless woman of her cellphone, a Techno R6 cellphone valued at P900. They then allegedly murdered her.

A Strategic Management professional at Kweneng District Council, Segari was laid to rest in her home village of Gamodubu on New Year’s Day.

Korae’s infamy increased on 17 May 2022, when, appearing for a threat-to-kill matter, he assaulted Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng, tripping her up from behind.

Having pleaded guilty to this, on 6 February 2024, Korae received 12 months’ imprisonment; he was also handed five years for assaulting a police officer, time he is currently serving.