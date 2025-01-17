Tortured to death

BDF soldiers and a mechanic accused of the murder of a Zambian fisherman

Four Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier and an employee of Dumatau Wilderness Camp in the Linyanti charged with the murder of a Zambian fisherman on December 11th, breathed a sigh of relief following a successful bail application on Monday.

The five men Thuso Molapisi 35, a mechanic at Dumatau Camp, and the four soldiers based in Selebi-Phikwe Mpho Kgobati, 41, Lone Sefemo, 22, Taolo Banyaditswe, 22 and Obaken gMarumo, 29 are accused of killing a Zambian fisherman, Sabata Moyo, and causing grievous bodily harm to his compatriot Muyangwa Muyangwa.

According to the charge sheet, the five accused men, acting together in concert on 11th December last year in Linyanti, in Chobe murdered Moyo, and without lawful excuse caused grievous harm to Muyangwa.

The men were arrested, and appeared in court on 20th December, where the Magistrate remanded them until 6th January.

Giving evidence before Senior Magistrate Wame Mosugelo on Monday, Detective Assistant Commissioner Sergeant Marapo-Divisional CID Officer North West told court that the four soldiers based in the Selebi Phikwe BDF Camp were on an anti-poaching trip in Lenyanti when the incident happened.

Marapo said together with the mechanic, they found the fishermen in a protected area on the Botswana side of the border.

“They found four fishermen and fired a warning shot, prompting two to flee while the remaining two were captured,” Marapo told court.

The court heard how the five allegedly subjected the captured men to unspeakable torture.

“They were severely beaten, burnt over an open fire, and force-fed raw mealie-meal,” testified Detective Marapo.

The torture left Moyo barely clinging to life and he succumbed to his injuries at Kachikau Clinic.

Muyangwa, now the key witness in the case, survived and was rushed to Kasane Hospital with severe injuries.

Moyo’s body was handed over to his family and buried in Zambia on January 2nd after a postmortem.

The accused however received temporary reprieve when the Magistrate granted them conditional bail on Monday ending their 18-day incarceration.

They were ordered to report to the nearest police station, and never interfere with witnesses.

They were further ordered to avail two sureties at P3000 each and a further P1500 cash bail.

The matter returns to court on 17th February.