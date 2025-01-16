Christmas party ends in death

Boxing Day took on a brutal new meaning last month, as a backyard brawl at a Christmas party left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.

24-year-old Oteng Rampho is accused of stabbing Kethologetse Masupa, 33, to death with a knife in a fight reportedly fuelled by alcohol and high festive spirits.

The sad incident took place at Lekoba settlement, on the outskirts of Mabesekwa in the North East in the early hours of December 26 after a Christmas Day of heavy drinking.

Masupa was rushed to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

His suspected killer, Rampho was hauled before Francistown Magistrates Court on 30 December, where he begged for bail to be allowed to spend New Year’s at home with his family.

“I am the one taking care of my parents so I plead that I be allowed to await my case outside court. I will make sure that I stay far from the deceased’s family,” promised the murder-accused, his head wrapped in an oversized, ill-fitting bandage.

His cry for freedom ended in tears of frustration, however, as court informed Rampho it was far too soon to entertain talk of bail.

Instead, he was remanded in custody and will be back in court on 13 January.