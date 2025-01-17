Jailed for rape

A young man accused of letting his sexual desires get the better of him has been locked up for failing to keep his pants zipped up.

On the evening of 2 January, 27-year-old Baboloki Kaloe is alleged to have hidden in the bush, lying in wait and then pouncing on his unsuspecting victim, 33, as she walked home from the bar.

He then dragged the startled lady into the bush where he reportedly raped her before fleeing into the dark night.

The incident occurred at Sekao ward in Zorogo village, some 50km west of Nata.

Kaloe was arrested the next day, with the boys in blue able to track him down based on the description they received from the complainant.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, clad in trendy jeans, a fashionable green coat and sporting a fresh festive hairstyle, the suspected rapist looked lost in thought as he waited to be called to the dock.

Visibly nervous, his eyes misting up, when given the chance to address court, Kaloe declined, shaking his head sadly and whispering that he had nothing to say.

With the matter fresh and the cops yet to collect witness statements, the suspect was refused bail and remanded behind bars.

Kaloe will now undergo fingerprinting to find out if he has any previous convictions or pending matters.

He is due to appear in court again on Monday.