Police gun down robbery suspect

Police in Kasane have this morning shot and killed a robbery suspect.

The police responded to a distress call at 0320hrs in the morning from a Chinese couple who had just been robbed by four men at a lodge.

According to No. 20 District Officer Commanding Senior Superintendent Meshack Pulenyane the Chinese man, 73 and his wife 47 were attacked while sleeping at Yaxida Guest House in Plateau.

“They broke into their room, gagged their mouths with adhesive tape and tied their arms with cable ties,” Pulenyane said.

He said the four bandits then robbed the couple of their gadgets and cash amounting to P25 000, including coins to the value of P5 000.

Pulenyane told The Voice Online that through the assistance of the Community Policing Task force team the police responded swiftly to the crime scene and arrived just as a silver Run X was making its getaway.

“Attempts to stop the car failed, and the police gave chase,” he said.

Pulenyane said two of the suspects jumped from the speeding sedan and disappeared into the dark.

He said fortunately they managed to block the car, which still had suspects in it.

“They came out wielding all sorts of weapons, in that confrontation one suspect got shot, while the other escaped,” said Pulenyane.

The OC said they are on the trail of the three suspects and are confident that they will be apprehended.

“They all speak fluent Setswana, and we already have leads,” he said.

He said only a bag containing P5000 coins was recovered from the car.

“This according to the victim was wages for his employees as he runs a construction company in Kasane,” he said.

The OC is appealing to the members of the public to come and help identify the deceased.