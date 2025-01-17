Grandpa in court for lover’s death

Drunken row leads to wrestling knockout

A New Year’s drink at a local sheeben in Nata took a terrible turn for two quarreling lovebirds over the festive holidays, resulting in a drunken wrestling match with fatal consequences.

In a move that would not have been out of place in a WWE wrestling ring, Kopelo Mokaloba, 58, is said to have picked up his girlfriend, Kelebogile Khatso, and deliberately dropped her on her head.

The 59-year-old never regained consciousness after the sickening blow and was declared dead on arrival at Nata Clinic.

The tragedy took place in the middle of the day on January 2nd, with startled revellers watching on in disbelief.

Charged with murder, Mokaloba, who is from Kachikau ward, appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court this Tuesday.

Despite the seriousness of the charges against him, sporting scratches and bruises to his face, Mokaloba appeared relaxed, smiling often during his brief court appearance.

“It just happened after a misunderstanding and I will never do it again. Please grant me bail and I promise I won’t go to a shebeen; I will buy my alcohol and drink at home. This happened after drinking and I blame alcohol,” said the frail-looking elder, who revealed he will conduct his own defence.

His smile faltered slightly when he learnt he would not be enjoying booze for a good while yet after court remanded him in custody.

Mokaloba will remain behind bars pending the finalisation of the investigations and the burial of the deceased.

He returns to court on 27 February.