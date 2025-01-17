Blame it on the booze

Car wrecker says beer made him do it

An unruly sibling who went on a boozy rampage, wrecking two pool tables at his brother’s bar before slashing several car tires and then resisting arrest has been remanded in custody.

32-year-old Unoziba Sepepe is said to have lost his cool in spectacular style on 3 January, causing havoc at MJ Bar, a popular pub in Gweta owned by his brother but from which he was barred.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court this Tuesday (Jan 7, 2025), a sheepish Sepepe blamed his wayward behavior on a few drinks too many.

“I am sorry, I was drunk. Please forgive me my worship. I was enjoying festive and things took a nasty turn. I did not mean for them to turn this way, it is just because I had too much alcohol!”

Despite a court order forbidding him from going to MJ Bar, an intoxicated Sepepe allegedly turned up and created chaos, ripping up two snooker tables before cutting the tires of three vehicles (a Honda CRV, Toyota Presho and a Toyota Tazz) that were parked outside.

The police were quickly called to the Porogo ward drinking spot but when they tried to detain him, the suspect reportedly refused to go quietly, putting up a fight and forcing the boys in blue to restrain him with force.

Charged with defying a court order, resisting arrest and four counts of malicious damage to property, a remorseful Sepepe begged for his freedom.

“I need bail because I am not well; I was assaulted by the police officers. I am now sober and I won’t do that again. The owner of the bar is my brother – sometimes we have some misunderstandings. And I have children I am taking care of,” he said, his dark features lighting up with emotion.

Sepepe’s sob story failed to win his liberty, however, with the prosecution pointing out it was a tad premature to entertain bail requests as their investigations are just getting started.

Remanded behind bars, the accused will return to court on 21 January for status update.