BPP power struggle intensifies

Councilors throw weight behind MP Moswaane

Five out of eight Botswana People’s Party (BPP) Councilors have thrown their weight behind Francistown West Member of Parliament and Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ignatius Moswaane, as intra-party power struggle intensifies.

Councilors Otsile Moses (Monarch South), Gilbert Boikhutso (Kanana), Goitsemodimo Johane, Pheko Pheko (Tatitown) and Gabriel Makafiri have formed a united front as members of one of the oldest political parties in the country are jostling for positions and battling for the soul of the movement.

In a joint press release the councilors claim that there is an ongoing malicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of their MP.

They say the unsubstantiated claims, are orchestrated by a few individuals who fear Moswaane’s influence and leadership within both the BPP and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The Councilors condemned what they termed unwarranted attacks and described Moswaane as an indispensable leader, and a man of action who delivers on his mandate.

“Honourable Moswaane has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of the UDC and to advancing the welfare of all Batswana,” reads part of the joint statement.

The councilors pointed at the MP’s unwavering support base in Francistown and surrounding areas as testament to his exceptional leadership.

“As councilors in Francistown West, we reaffirm our unshakable support for him, and strongly believe in his vision. He’s not only an MP but a symbol of hope, progress and transformative leadership, and nothing or no one will deter us from standing with him,” wrote the councilors.

The BPP was recently rocked by infighting which has led to the suspension of some party cadres. One of the casualties is Francistown East Member of Parliament and Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship Tiroeaone Ntsima who has been slapped with a 45-day suspension over what the party described as “ordinary misconduct.”

Ntsima is accused of being the force behind a WhatsApp group of disgruntled BPP youth members.

The group, reportedly created without official party sanction, became a platform for discussing sensitive party matters, particularly concerns over the current direction of the party leadership under President Motlatsi Molapisi.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Moswaane admitted that there was a sponsored smear campaign against him from some of his comrades.

He said the ‘Moswaane must fall’ campaign is spearheaded by some of the Councilors that did not sign the joint press release.

One of the suspects is Monarch Central Councilor Dorcas Nakedi Moemedi.

“I’ve tried to talk to her, but she’s decided to join the anti Moswaane bandwagon,” said the legislator.

“This of course has nothing to do with the UDC. It’s only the squabbles within the BPP as members align themselves for an impending elective Congress,” Moswane said.

Moemedi, Bakang Mooketsi (Botsalano ward) and specially elected Councilor Tshepo Madeluka are the three that did not append their signatures on the solidarity release.

In an interview with The Voice Moemedi did not hold back, and instead accused Moswaane of abandoning her during her hour of need.

“I was alone in my campaigns. He did not help me with anything, did not attend any of my football tournaments, instead he supported a tournament organized by Gopolang Almando, who was my opponent,” revealed Moemedi.

The councilor further revealed that she had not talked to Moswaane since last year.

“I was seeing him for the first time today (Wednesday) at the Tatitown kgotla meeting,” she said.

Moemedi further said she was not part of the meeting that came up with a joint press release hence her missing signature.

“The meeting was held at the MP’s house, and I wanted to know why the meeting could not be held at the MP’s office, so I decided not to attend,” she said.

She further said she was part of the quartet that wrote to the party leadership demanding an elective congress.

“The other three have been suspended. This is what we are questioning. Who’s making all these decisions? We need a congress so we can elect our own leadership,” Moemedi said.

She further said another bone of contention is the way the nomination of specially elected councilors was conducted.

“BPP cadres were overlooked, while BDP activists such as Sambandawe Mpezeni were given the nod. I’m talking about a BDP office bearer who has never done anything to help the BPP. This is where the problem is,” fired Moemedi.