Branch crashes out of 2025 Dakar Rally

W2RC Champion Ross Branch’s 2025 Dakar Rally journey has come to an unfortunate end following a crash during Stage 6 of the grueling race.

Branch went down at the 48-kilometer mark and was airlifted for medical attention.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport, Branch’s wife, Aimée Branch, provided an update on his condition, expressing relief over the results of his scans.

“CT scans came back all clear. A huge relief but will have some follow-up ones done when he gets home to confirm,” she said.

While acknowledging the physical toll of the crash, Aimée reassured supporters that Ross is on the road to recovery.

“Body a bit beat up and slight concussion but already back with us and remembers crashing and seeing Nacho’s dust up ahead and that he was setting a good pace,” she shared.

Aimée says the focus is now on Ross’s recovery.

“We’ll wait for Ross to get home to reassess and get going with a recovery plan, hopefully a short one, so our Champ can get back to enjoying his well earned number 1 plate,” she said.

Branch