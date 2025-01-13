Man beheads cousin and cuts off his private parts

Extension II Magistrate Court this morning, January 13th, heard shocking details of a gruesome murder that has horrified the Ramotswa community.

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean man, Anesu Hwenjere, stands accused of killing his cousin, Victor Mashinge, in Gotshielo ward between January 5th and 8th.

Hwenjere allegedly struck Mashinge with a heavy object, suspected to be a rock, before mutilating his body in a horrifying manner.

He is accused of cutting off Mashinge’s hand, beheading him, and severing his private parts, which remain missing, while the head and the hand have since been recovered.

The gruesome crime was discovered after Mashinge failed to show up for work for three consecutive days.

A concerned friend visited the house where Mashinge and Hwenjere lived.

Upon arrival, the friend was told by Hwenjere that they were also searching for him.

As the visitor turned to leave, he noticed a swarm of flies near the pit latrine and decided to go and check what was going. At that point, Hwenjere fled the scene but was later apprehended.

During the remand hearing, investigating officer, Oreneetse Ditshego, pleaded with the court to keep the accused in custody, emphasizing the severity of the crime.

“Your honour, this is one of the gruesome murders that has shocked the nation. The accused not only beheaded the victim but also mutilated his body in ways that have left the community in fear and anger. We fear he might flee, as he already attempted to escape,” Ditshego stated.

The IO further revealed that forensic evidence had been sent for analysis and that postmortem results were pending, and witnesses are undergoing trauma counseling.

Hwenjere remained silent when asked if he had anything to say.

The magistrate ordered that he be remanded in custody, with the next court appearance set for February 28th.