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High price for weed

Christinah Motlhabane
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Christinah Motlhabane
ByChristinah Motlhabane
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TICK TOCK: Ndebele faces a race against time

Woman has two weeks to find 20k and avoid three years in jail

A Zimbabwean woman has two weeks to come up with P20,000 and avoid spending the next three years of her life behind bars for drug possession.

En transit from South Africa, Channel Ndebele, 27, was arrested near Sekukwe veterinary gate on 9 February when the cops uncovered 1,601.3 grams of dagga in the vehicle she was travelling in.

Although all five passengers plus the driver were initially detained, Ndebele admitted ownership of the stash, telling Francistown Magistrates Court her co-accused knew nothing about the weed.

The others were eventually cleared, leaving Ndebele, the group’s sole female, to face the wrath of the law alone.

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Having pleaded guilty to a single count of drug possession, she must now find P20k by Friday 24 April to secure her freedom and save herself three years in the slammer.

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