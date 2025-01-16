Youth activists demand action, not rhetoric, in GBV crisis response

In the wake of Minister Lesego Chombo’s controversial remarks on the gender-based violence (GBV) crisis, youth activists are mobilizing to demand immediate and tangible action from the government.

Frustrated by what they perceive as a lack of urgency, young people across Botswana are calling for policy reforms and stronger enforcement to address the alarming rise in GBV cases.

The outrage was ignited after Chombo attributed the surge in GBV to cultural perceptions, sparking heated debates on social media and in public forums.

Many argue that while societal attitudes may contribute to the problem, the focus should be on creating and enforcing laws that provide real protection for victims and severe consequences for offenders.

Botswana’s recent GBV statistics paint a grim picture.

Over the festive season alone, the country recorded 60 rape cases, 19 murders, and 13 defilements.

Activists say these figures are more than just numbers; they represent a national emergency that demands action beyond public commentary.

Now, majority of the Youth are working on the drafting of petitions urging Parliament to fast-track GBV-related bills and introduce harsher penalties for perpetrators.

Some are even proposing specialized GBV courts, arguing that lengthy legal processes discourage victims from seeking justice.

“We cannot wait for another incident to shock us into action. The minister must lobby for concrete legislative changes,” said Tumisang Letebele, a youth leader and GBV survivor. “We want to see laws that protect victims, speed up court cases, and ensure harsher punishments for abusers.”

“We understand that culture plays a role, but we also know that culture evolves. The government must support and fund these initiatives instead of just talking about them,” said Onalenna Sebego, founder of the youth organization Ditshego Safe Spaces.

Sebego’s organization has seen a sharp increase in young men participating in discussions on dismantling toxic masculinity, highlighting a growing shift in how communities are engaging with GBV prevention.

Despite defending her stance, Minister Chombo now faces mounting pressure to deliver policy-based solutions.

Sources within the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs indicate that consultations with civil society groups are underway, though no formal proposals have been tabled yet.