Maun police search for hit-and-run driver

Maun Police have appealed to the public to help find a mystery motorist who knocked down and killed a 23-year-old local woman in a hit-and-run in the tourist town on Christmas Day.

In a brief interview with The Voice, Maun Acting Station Commander, Michael Bagayi revealed the young lady’s motionless body was found lying by the side of Sedie Road in the late hours of December 25.

Initially the cops were unsure what killed her.

“We received a report of a body lying by the roadside. The deceased had injuries on her body and no one knew what could have happened to her. It was unclear whether she was pushed out of a moving vehicle or was killed and dumped by the roadside,” explained the police boss.

However, Bagayi stressed the post-mortem confirmed she was struck by a car.

“Someone lost their life; no arrests have been made so far. We plead with anybody who has information about the incident to inform the police so that the law can take its course,” begged Bagayi, urging the driver to do the right thing and hand themselves in.

If caught, the driver is likely to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving, an offence which attracts a fine from between P5, 000 to P10, 000.

They could also face possible imprisonment of five to ten years.

According to a source, the lady was last seen getting out of a taxi in a visibly distressed state.

It is believed she was returning home from the bar. It is further rumoured she was deaf and may not have noticed the vehicle approaching.

Her family have been notified and she has since been laid to rest.