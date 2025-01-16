Rare mistake costs Kalahari Ferrari big time

Local motorbike legend, Ross Branch’s dreams of a first ever Dakar Rally title are fading fast after a tough Stage 4 in the harsh Saudi Arabian desert.

Following a decent start to the race, managing 3rd, 5th and 4th placed finishes, the Kalahari Ferrari’s progress came to an emphatic halt late on Wednesday evening (Jan 08, 2025).

An uncharacteristic mistake saw the Jwaneng-based adrenaline junkie end the stage in 15th position.

Although he remains in third-place overall and in line for a podium finish, the 38-year-old now trails rally leader, Daniel Sanders by a staggering 13 hours, 9 minutes, and 11 seconds.

With close to 4, 500 gruelling kilometers still to cover over the next eight days, Branch can still catch the Australian but it will take an almighty effort from the Hero MotoSports rider.

Speaking to international media on Wednesday (Jan 08, 2025), Branch admitted an error cost him big time.

“It was a bit disappointing. It was a good day until the last 20 kilometers, where we made a big, big mistake. I guess that’s rally, so let’s see what happens tomorrow,” said the 2024 FIM World Rally-Raid motor champion with typical defiance.

Despite the setback, Branch remains optimistic.

“It’s frustrating to lose ground because of silly mistakes, but I’m ready to push and come back stronger,” vowed last year’s runner-up, adding the current Dakar Rally, taking place in Saudi for the sixth time, is probably the toughest he has experienced.

The race continues on Thursday (Jan 09, 2025) with Stage Five, before a rest day followed by seven days of intense racing leading to next Friday’s finale.