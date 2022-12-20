Hatab commemorates 40th annivesary

Hospitality And Tourism Association Botswana (HATAB) held their HATAB Golf Day2022 at Stanbic Bank Gaborone Golf Club last Friday.

The Association was commemorating its 40th anniversary this year and the drive for this year’s golf day was to celebrate their achievements and continue to broaden their scope within the tourism sector with their members and key stakeholders under a relaxed environment.

The platform gave the operators an opportunity to network, meet and greet and also to showcase their products and services.

The event was graced by Senior government officials, Captains of ...