Whipped for stabbing neighbour

A drunken fall-out between two Shorobe villagers back in March resulted in painful consequences for both men; one was left nursing stab wounds to the shoulder and ribs while his neighbour ended up with a sore bottom after receiving five strokes for unlawful wounding.

The sentencing took place before Maun Magistrates Court on Tuesday, after 24-year-old Kebame Zambo admitted stabbing Kago Wuleba with an Okapi knife.

The incident, which occurred on March 30, saw Zambo pierce his neighbour on the left shoulder and the left side of his ribs.

The attack resulted in wounds severe enough to require Wuleba’s hospitalisation. He was initially rushed to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital before being referred to Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone for further medical attention.

According to court documents, the altercation took place after Zambo followed Wuleba to his home after an evening of socializing and heavy drinking.

The matter was only reported to the authorities on April 10 by Wuleba’s mother, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

During his plea in mitigation, Zambo expressed remorse, explaining he was highly intoxicated at the time and could not even recall the motive behind his actions.

“The victim is my neighbour, and we have a very cordial relationship. On that day, we were drinking, and I don’t really know what made me stab him. I plead for forgiveness from him and the court because I am not naturally violent,” he stated.

In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu acknowledged Zambo’s guilty plea, noting it had saved the court time and resources.

However, he still had to be punished.

“These offences have now become prevalent, leading to more serious crimes. The court has noted all that you said in your mitigation, and you will be treated as a first offender,” Mosweu ruled.

While he narrowly escaped prison, given a two-year wholly suspended sentence, Zambo could not escape the cane’s fiery vengeance.