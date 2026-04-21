Battle for HATAB

*Lecha and Kgosidiile clash for tourism crown

As the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) prepares to convene its Annual General Meeting at Cresta Maun on 22 April 2026, the atmosphere in the “gateway to the Delta” is electric.

This year’s elective congress is set to be a defining moment for the industry, marked by a formidable challenge from Maun’s own business elite, who are seeking to bring leadership back to the heart of the tourism sector.

At the centre of the race is prominent Maun attorney and businessman Lawrence Lecha, who is leveraging his growing influence in the hospitality sector to vie for the HATAB Chairmanship.

While widely recognised for his legal expertise, Lecha has spent recent years expanding his footprint into tourism, gaining firsthand insight into the investment dynamics and operational hurdles facing local operators.

His involvement in enterprises in and around Ngamiland has exposed him to the critical issues of regulatory bottlenecks and the urgent need for increased investor confidence.

Industry observers note that Lecha’s unique blend of legal acumen and practical tourism experience positions him as a candidate capable of advocating effectively for policy reform while understanding the day-to-day realities of running a lodge or safari outfit.

As HATAB seeks resilience and diversification, Lecha’s background is expected to form the central pillar of his campaign, focusing on the need for stronger representation and a more comprehensive review of user fees and licensing requirements.

Lecha is joined in his vision by Tebogo Boalotswe, who is vying for the position of vice chairperson.

An executive at Natural Selection Safaris, Boalotswe stands at the helm of 17 safari camps and lodges across Botswana’s most treasured landscapes.

Regarded as a consummate team player, Boalotswe aims to bring his extensive operational expertise to the executive committee.

Both candidates hail from Maun, the region that houses the majority of HATAB’s membership, and they believe this proximity to the industry’s pulse makes them the ideal pair to steer the association forward.

The endorsement for this Maun-based ticket has already begun to surge.

Former Council Chairman and local businessman Reaboka Mbulawa has thrown his weight behind Lecha, stating that “if the association seeks steady, value-driven stewardship that prioritises locally owned enterprises, Lecha is the man required.”

Mbulawa emphasised that Lecha has been instrumental in building Maun “brick by brick”, making him a proven champion for the community.

However, the race for the top seat remains highly competitive.

Standing in Lecha’s path is Cross Kgosidiile, a veteran executive with decades of leadership in Botswana’s parastatal organisations and development finance.

A CIMA fellow with an MBA, Kgosidiile brings a resume highlighted by his time at the Botswana Development Corporation and Air Botswana, where he worked to transform connectivity and steer vital COVID-19 recovery support for the industry.

Kgosidiile is campaigning on a platform of bold global marketing and community-linked growth to further position Botswana as Africa’s premier destination.

The stakes for this election could not be higher.

Tourism remains the heartbeat of national development, contributing more to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product than any sector other than diamonds.

The incoming leadership will be tasked with resolving long-standing pain points, including the management of noise pollution, improving engagements on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), and addressing the limited tourism marketing efforts that have hampered the industry’s post-pandemic growth.

As delegates gather at Cresta Maun, the decision will ultimately rest on whether the membership favours the corporate strategy of the capital or the delta-driven advocacy of the north.