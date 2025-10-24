Mongale inquest ends with murder charge for arresting officers

The inquest into the death of Motlotlegi Aubrey Mongale is over but the drama is just getting started.

On Friday, Village Magistrate Court ordered that the four police officers who gunned Mongale down on 9 th September 2022 at Mews Park Lodge in Block 6 be arrested and charged with his murder.

The four, Kemoitsile Bush Busang, Monkgogi Oankgoga Kganego, Augustus Neto Siku and Eric Mandau are expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Siku and Kganego had previously testified before court that upon entering the room on that fateful morning, Mongale, 30, who was wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies, charged at them with a gun.

However, no weapon was ever recovered from the scene.

Findings from Forensic Pathologist, Dr Dumiso Bambino Nkosana, also painted a damning picture, noting Mongale had been shot three times from behind.

The expert further revealed he observed abrasions on the wound where the bullet exited from his chest, indicating there was resistance from a hard object.

A key witness, Masego Ruth Tlou, who had spent the previous night with the deceased, told court she was woken up by a man holding a gun, who identified himself as a cop. The 33-year-old said she was chased from the room naked, adding that as she left, she saw Mongale pinned face down on the floor by three men.

The two testimonies were enough to convince Chief Magistrate, Daniel Nkau to issue a warrant of arrest for the four officers.