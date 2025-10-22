Nationwide crackdown results in mass arrests

A sweeping national operation by the Botswana Police Service (BPS) has led to the arrest of 110 individuals (as of last Tuesday) suspected to be involved in the trafficking and possession of illicit drugs.

Launched in September, the crackdown marks a significant escalation in the country’s war on drugs as the cops target distribution networks across major urban centres.

In a police statement dated Tuesday 7th October, authorities revealed the on-going operation had so far uncovered 72 cases of dagga, nine involving methcathinone, and one case of cocaine.

The arrests were concentrated in key towns and cities, where drug activity is reportedly on the rise.

Assistant Commissioner, Near Bagali revealed the ‘urgent’ initiative is part of ongoing efforts to combat the trade of illegal substances, protect communities and safeguard public health.

“The BPS remains committed to working with stakeholders to dismantle drug supply networks and bring offenders to justice,” reiterated the police mouthpiece.

Officer Commanding the Narcotics, Fauna and Flora Investigations Unit, Moatlhodi Biki Ntuane added that the most commonly abused drugs remain dagga, methcathinone (CAT), and cocaine.

“The demographic most involved in these cases are males between the ages of 18 and 49, with urban centres being the primary hotspots for trafficking and use,” said the Senior Superintendent, who urged members of the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by providing timely and accurate information.

“Community cooperation remains one of the most powerful weapons in the battle against narcotics,” said Ntuane.