Wildlife officer allegedly rapes colleague’s girlfriend

A wildlife officer stationed in Maun is accused of raping his colleague’s girlfriend when she visited the wildlife training centre over the weekend.

According to Maun Station Commander, Moutlwatsi Ikobeng, the 34-year-old suspect was arrested, brought in for questioning and officially charged, although he has since been released while investigations continue and has not been arraigned before court.

The incident was reported to police after a night of socialising involving the suspect, the complainant, 30, and her boyfriend.

Ikobeng stated that the three had ‘gone out for a night of fun’ before returning to the camp in the early hours of Sunday.

“After they returned from the drinking spree, each went to their house and the girlfriend, who was a visitor at the Wildlife camp, went to sleep with her boyfriend but slept on separate beds in the same bedroom,” the top cop explained, adding the man was awakened by his girlfriend’s screams.

With assistance from others in the compound, he managed to apprehend the suspect and promptly called the police.