Bailed murder suspect back behind bars for rape

Two months after he was granted bail in a murder case, a suspected killer finds himself back behind bars, this time accused of raping a young woman.

Labeled a danger to society, Kesebonye Kaisara, 31, will rejoin big brother, Goitsemodimo Kaisara, 34, in the slammer after being remanded in custody by Francistown Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Allegedly armed with a slasher and a screwdriver, the Gerald Estates native is said to have forced a 20-year-old lady back to his house on Sunday evening, before raping her ‘through the night’.

A well-informed source told The Voice Kesebonye stalked the youth at a local bar, attacking close to closing time.

“He dragged the victim near Kanana Bar and went with her at his place where he raped her without a condom,” said the credible source, adding he released the woman the following morning and she immediately reported her ordeal to the police.

Kesebonye was arrested at his home the same day.

During his brief arraignment, Prosecutor Mompoloki Mabalane advised court not to make the mistake of setting him free again.

“He is a danger to the society and needs to be kept in custody until the matter is finalised,” warned Mabalane.

Given the chance to address court, the younger Kaisara sibling chose to keep his silence.

He was more animated outside court, however, upset to find The Voice’s photographer waiting to take his picture.

Covering his face with an oversized floppy hat, risking a peek to see if the coast was clear, Kesebonye lost his cool upon realising the camera was still fixed on him.

Seemingly searching for something to hurl at our reporter, the fleet-footed journalist scarpered having successfully taken her snap.

The accused rapist is back in court on 21 May, when he will appear alongside Goitsemodimo in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man.

The Kaisara siblings are said to have battered Christopher Solomon at their shebeen in Gerald on 10 October.

Taken to Nyangabgwe Hospital, the old man died of his wounds a month later, at which point the brothers were charged with his murder.