Molutsi announces human rights overhaul

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Secretary General Dr Patrick Molutsi has confirmed that government is preparing to push forward reforms that include the legalisation of same-sex marriage, abortion, and the abolition of the death penalty, describing them as fundamental human rights.

Speaking during a panel discussion held at the University of Botswana this week, organized by Botswana Federation of Public, Private & Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) and Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU), Molutsi boldly declared that government will defend the rights at all costs.

“We are going to fight for abortion, we are going to fight for same sex marriages, and we are going to fight against the death penalty because these are part of the human rights that people should enjoy,” he said adding that they fall in the same category as listening to the radio or TV news in one’s language.

Other panellists were secretary generals from Botswana Congress Party and Botswana Democratic Party.

Molutsi also addressed the ongoing restructuring of the public service, which he said may result in either expansion or contraction, but assured that changes would be implemented carefully in line with international standards.

“We are part of the International Monetary Fund as a country, we are a member state of the World Bank and we accept some of the advice they give, but we are also indentifying our own policies. We are expanding the public service, that’s why we are getting back the jobs that were otherwise outsourced because our people are in poverty. The private sector is going to grow under this transition and it will therefore absorb some of the people from the public service,” Molutsi said.

Dr Molutsi added that government is working to bring back some outsourced jobs into the public service while also supporting private sector growth to absorb labour.

He pointed to six key sectors targeted for growth, including mining, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, and infrastructure development, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on diamonds.

With global diamond prices currently under pressure, Dr Molutsi said government has introduced contract sales to reduce heavy reliance on auction sales that has been the practice for many years.

He also highlighted regional cooperation with Namibia and Angola to ensure that they are in full control of the industry as well as to market the diamonds with one voice.

Dr Molutsi indicated that the increment of old age pension, increment of student allowances, and a P300 grant for nursing mothers is another way of empowering Batswana and a move towards achieving sustainable livelihoods.

He criticised what he described as a “low wage economy” inherited from the previous administration, saying it has left many citizens struggling, including retirees seeking to return to work.

On governance, Dr Molutsi stated that the long-awaited Forensic Audit report is expected by the end of April, with action to follow its findings. He further revealed that the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) will soon become an autonomous state entity to strengthen oversight.

He further revealed that Members of Parliament have already declared their assets, liabilities, and interests as part of transparency measures.

Molutsi also defended direct appointment and procurement processes, which he said are internationally accepted practices that can save time and resources when used appropriately.

He said that there are many projects that are going to be implemented in the Botswana Economic Transformation Plan (BTEP) and that some of them are expected to create jobs to uplift the lives of all Batswana.

He added that the newly increased taxes are targeting higher-income earners while shielding the poor.