Students hospitilised after brutal schoolyard brawl

A vicious fight between schoolboys at Okavango Junior Secondary School has left two students hospitilised, with one having to be flown to Gaborone for urgent medical attention.

The schoolyard brawl, which took place on Saturday (18 October) after morning study, pitted boarding students against day scholars and reportedly involved sharp objects, including knives.

Although no charges have yet been laid, Gumare Acting Station Commander, Jerry Sabata, confirmed the police were looking into the incident.

“From what was reported to the police, earlier that morning, one boy found another in possession of a cable. This cable, according to the students, they use it as a weapon. It is the kind that is normally used to beat donkeys or scare away other domestic animals,” explained Sabata.

It seems the situation quickly escalated when a boarder demanded the cable back from a day scholar, who refused, insisting he never took it.

“It appears the day scholars have brought in some out-of-school boys who joined them to fight the boarders,” continued the top cop, adding two pupils were badly hurt, including one boy who was struck on the head and had to be flown to Princess Marina Referral Hospital in Gaborone.

“He lost a lot of blood and lost consciousness,” revealed the police boss. However, he provided a reassuring update, saying that as of Monday, the student had regained consciousness and was getting better.

Following the serious incident, Sabata called an emergency meeting on Sunday with teachers, parents, and learners to address the situation while the investigation is ongoing.

Stressing the gravity of the matter, he stated, “Someone could have lost their life. Parents need to be involved and take extra care of what their children do and what they bring to and out of school.”

The case is expected to involve social workers, as the police believe the children involved may not fully grasp the potential fatal consequences of their actions.