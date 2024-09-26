Gvt launches KBL’s G.R.I.T program

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship, led by Director for Economic Empowerment, Ronnie Phuthego, witnessed the launch of the 3rd Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) Growing Retailers Innovatively Together (G.R.I.T) Program.

This initiative is designed to enhance local businesses by integrating advanced technology and fostering innovation in bars, bottle stores, and depots.

In his address, Phuthego highlighted the importance of adopting technology-driven approaches in today’s fast-evolving business landscape.

He stressed that by training business owners in leveraging smart technologies, KBL is not only investing in individual businesses but also contributing to the broader economic ecosystem of Botswana.

“The Ministry’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs, facilitate access to resources, and create an environment where innovation thrives,” Phuthego stated. He noted that entrepreneurship is the backbone of the economy, driving job creation and sustainable growth, and emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to supporting initiatives like G.R.I.T.

Phuthego praised the G.R.I.T program for showcasing the power of strategic partnerships, which foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

He expressed confidence that this initiative would have a positive ripple effect, benefiting entire communities through economic empowerment.

KBL’s Managing Director, Carlos Bernett, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the program’s focus on promoting responsible alcohol consumption, sustainable business practices, and resilience among participants.

He noted that the G.R.I.T program is equipping retailers with the necessary skills and knowledge to remain competitive while also contributing to the well-being of the communities they serve.