Calling chaos

Cellphone snatcher beaten by the mob

An intoxicated petty thief dialled himself a world of trouble and pain at a Molepolole bar recently, tracked down and dealt with by the mob after snatching a cellphone from a fellow reveller.

Arraigned before the Magistrates Court last Thursday charged with theft, although his plea was reserved, 24-year-old Molemise Bolele confessed.

“It appears I stole the cellphone and ran away. I can’t really remember all the events because I was drunk,” admitted Bolele, who is known as ‘Pimpa’ on the streets.

Despite not displaying any visible injuries, the suspect told court he desperately needed to go to the hospital, complaining he had not received any medical attention since his battering by blood-thirsty vigilantes.

Bolele was handed over to the police by the mob that same night, Friday 3 October.

He is accused of stealing a Tecno Pop cellphone, worth P1, 000, belonging to Othusitse Kabunyane at Masa Bar in Ntloedibe ward.

When the alleged habitual thief was apprehended by members of the community, he was found to be in possession of two other cellphones, also thought to be stolen.

Securing Bolele’s remand, Prosecutor, Edwin Michael informed court officers were hunting a second man believed to be in cahoots with the suspect.

The Sub Inspector further revealed Bolele is well-known to the cops and has another theft case scheduled for trial in February.

Presiding over the matter, Principal Magistrate, Solomon Setshedi ruled that since the investigations were fresh, and for his own safety, Bolele would remain incarcerated until his next mention, on 3 November.

The youthful man left the court gallery escorted by the police, with his mother frantically attempting to cover his face with her hat to avoid him being snapped by the media.

Realising what was happening, an agitated Bolele warned the photographers not to post him on social media.

“There is nothing fun to see here,” he shouted.