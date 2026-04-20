A funeral scheme to die for

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has encouraged all its members to familiarize themselves with and register for the party’s Group Funeral Scheme called Domi Ke Swa Le Yone.

Although he said the response has been positive since its launch last month, BDP Deputy Treasurer General Tshepo Jim called for more members to come forward and take advantage of the scheme, stating they do not want to see any member left out.

Jim said the scheme is designed to provide structured and timely support to its members and their immediate families during bereavement.

He mentioned that the funeral scheme directly addresses the heavy financial and logistical burdens that often fall upon families following the death of a loved one. “Funerals in Botswana carry deep cultural significance and frequently place unexpected pressure on households, making timely assistance not just a courtesy, but a necessity.”

He said that through the program, the BDP seeks to respond to that reality by offering practical help while reinforcing the principle of collective care among its membership.

Jim explained that the scheme is open to all registered and compliant BDP members, subject to clearly defined terms and conditions.

“Those who enroll can access benefits that include financial assistance for funeral-related expenses such as mortuary fees, caskets, and grocery vouchers,” he said “Beyond the monetary support, the party also provides organised help through its structures, which may involve coordinating condolences, mobilising volunteers, and facilitating communication between the bereaved family and party leadership.”

Jim added that this integrated approach ensures that members do not have to navigate loss alone.

According to the BDP Deputy Treasurer, the scheme has been built on a foundation of sustainability and transparency.

“Members’ contributions are structured to remain affordable while collectively building a fund capable of responding effectively whenever a claim arises. Administrative guidelines have been put in place to ensure accountability, efficient claims processing, and fair access to benefits, removing ambiguity and reinforcing trust in the system,” he noted.

Besides the immediate relief it offers to individual members, the funeral scheme is expected to yield positive long-term benefits for the party as an institution.

By formalising welfare support, the BDP says it aims to improve member retention, encourage more active participation, and foster a deeper sense of belonging.

Jim said this initiative marks a deliberate step by the party to move beyond conventional political engagement into the realm of shared social responsibility.