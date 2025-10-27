F/Town mayor’s walk a great success

The inaugural Francistown Mayor’s Charity Walk has been hailed as a great success by the city’s mayor, Gaone Majere. The event, held at the Council Stadium on Saturday, attracted an impressive number of participants from both corporate organizations and individual running clubs.

Following the strong turnout and overwhelming support from Francistown-based artists, the Mayor extended his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the walk.

“Their remarkable participation, generosity, and community spirit made this year’s event truly memorable,” Majere said.

Held under the theme “Walk for Humanity, Know Your City,” the walk highlighted several of Francistown’s iconic landmarks, including Nyangabgwe Hill, Ntshe River, Wenela Hangar, White House, Blue Jacket Street, and the old Tati Primary School.

Proceeds from the event will go towards installing waterborne toilet systems for underprivileged residents in the city.

Addressing participants after completing a challenging 21-kilometre route which included hiking up Nyangabgwe Hill and trudging through the deep sands of Ntshe River, Mayor Majere emphasized the walk is not only about phasing out pit latrines, but to also promote active lifestyles, strengthen community bonds and raise awareness about humanitarian values.

“It will further improve public health and enhance human dignity,” he added.

“To our sponsors, donors, and corporate partners, thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to uplifting the less privileged. Your contributions will go a long way in supporting the identified charitable causes and strengthening our community,” said the Mayor.

Majere concluded by saying the success of the Charity Walk is proof that when the community walks together, hand in hand, they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

“Let us carry forward this spirit of compassion and collaboration beyond this event, continuing to support one another in building a caring and inclusive city,” he said.