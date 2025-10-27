Five in court for illegal mining

Despite the harshest penalties meted out to illegal gold miners around old Matsiloje mine site, the lure of quick cash, and a potential life of lavish seem to be too much to resist by the Zamazamas mainly from the neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Despite many of them languishing in Botswana prisons, many continue to enter the country illegally in search of the precious metal, only to find the boys in blue and soldiers one step ahead of them.

On Friday, five Zimbabweans were caught red-handed digging for gold at the Matsiloje Old Mines.

When soldiers patrolling the area demanded to see their travel documents, the suspected zama-zamas failed to produce any.

The five Siwelweinkosi Sikhosana, Karabo Nyathi, Mqondisi Moyo, Mqolisi Chuma, and Ndumiso Ncube aged between 19 and 35, were brought before the Francistown Magistrates’ Court, where they were charged with two counts of illegal entry and illegal mining.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Semaseko Pelotshwana urged the court to remand the accused in custody, arguing that they were a flight risk.

The magistrate granted the request, and the accused will return to court on Friday.

When asked if they had anything to say, the gold miners, already resigned to their fate told the Magistrate that they had nothing else to add.