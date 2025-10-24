“She’s a fraud”

*Kgang Kgang fights to clear rape accusations

*Alleged victim faces land scam charges

Former Kweneng Land Board Chairman Kgang Kgang has, in a dramatic turn to a viral sexual assault accusation, filed a police case against 31-year-old Lola Lebogang Tirelo, who publicly accused him of a brutal sexual assault.

In a recent live interview on the Moeladilothoko Facebook page, Tirelo went viral alleging that Kgang conspired with a gang of rapists who lured her to a bush. She claimed they molested her while Kgang used a stick to mutilate her private parts.

The dejected Kgang is now fighting back, determined to clear his name. This week he told this publication that he does not know Tirelo and that he has never met her under any circumstances.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, Kgang who was accompanied by 80-year-old Mogoditshane resident Allan Compton, said that the accusations have severely damaged his reputation.

“A lot of people were affected by her lies. I have kids, family and relatives and you can imagine how they looked at me after the news and also how society judged them. My Family and I cannot let this slide just like that.”

Kgang said the only thing he knows about Tirelo is that she is a crook who goes around scamming people by selling them plots which she does not own.

Compton supported Kgang’s claims by producing court papers showing that Tirelo is indeed facing multiple charges.

In one of the court papers, Deputy Sheriffs were instructed to attach her movable property amounting to P415, 822 after she sold a plot which did not belong to her.

“She has scammed more than five people by selling them a plot that belongs to my mother-in-law, the late Grace Malope. When we approached her she called the police and said that we were threatening to shoot her. Police searched our car and found nothing. I have been following the police but there is nothing coming up because she is avoiding the police,” said Compton.

This publication has established that another case of threat to stab someone with a knife was opened against Tirelo and her father at Mogoditshane Police Station.

However, the Station Commander, Mbiganyi Letsholathebe said that he was not in position to comment on the matter as he had just returned from leave. “Our system is currently down and I do not have access to cases and with the one you are referring to it was reported when I was away on leave,” he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted for comment, Tirelo denied any knowledge of the complaints against her, claiming to be staying in Francistown. “Maybe you are mistaking me for someone else,” she said before abruptly ending the call.

Tirelo’s denial comes despite an earlier recorded interview with this publication a month ago detailing the same rape allegations she made on the Moeladilothoko Facebook page.