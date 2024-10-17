F-Town BTC marathon 2025, bigger and better

BTC to donate P500K to charity

The Francistown BTC Marathon 2025 edition promises to be one of the biggest sporting spectacle if remarks by the Acting Chief Executive Officer Boitumelo Paya are anything to go by.

The marathon scheduled for Saturday 26th April, 2025 is expected to attract thousands of athletes from both Botswana and the rest of Africa.

BTC’s Head of Business Development Pilot Yane says they are expecting well over 4000 athletes to descend on the second capital in April next year.

Yane said the marathon objectives includes creating social value for communities through partnerships and to impact the lives of communities in pursuit of social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

“We are also looking at harnessing the untapped talent through CSI and boost the economy of the city of Francistown and surrounding areas,” he said.

He also said the marathon will give athletes an opportunity to qualify for international events such as the Comrades Marathon.

Speaking at the launch of the fourth BTC Marathon in Marang recently, the CEO said their objectives in hosting the marathon in Francistown are multifaceted.

Paya said they aim to positively impact communities by fostering social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

She said, furthermore, the BTC Francistown Marathon serves as a platform for commercial growth, boosting the local economy.

Paya said BTC has a long-standing commitment to giving back to the communities they operate in, through their (CSI) initiatives.

“A cornerstone of this commitment is the annual BTC Francistown Marathon.”

She revealed that last year they donated proceeds from the second BTC Francistown Marathon, amounting to P298,218.

This year BTC donated the marathon proceeds to other beneficiaries.

North-East District Council received P100,000 for the enhancement of patient comfort and the expansion of Tsamaya Clinic’s waiting area.

Tonota District Council received 1 200 chairs and 250 kids’ tables, valued at P102,950.87, to address a shortage of furniture in local schools.

Tutume District Council received three heavy-duty photocopy machines for Manxotae, Tsokatshaa, and Sepako Primary Schools, valued at P96,842.01, while Francistown Athletics Club received P80,000 for the daily running of the club and the purchase of training equipment.

The total value of donations from the third BTC Francistown Marathon held early this year stood at P379,792.88.

The CEO further revealed that in the past two years, BTC has donated over P600,000 to beneficiaries in the north east, Tonota, Tutume Districts, and their our technical partner, Francistown Athletics Club.

“I’m pleased to announce that the marathon we are launching today, we will donate an additional P500,000, bringing the total donation to over P1 million for the three years since the return of the Francistown Marathon,” she said.

The 2025 marathons also comes with improved cash prizes.

Winners of the 42.2km race pockets P35 000, the runners up and third position both walk away with P25, 000 and P15, 000 respectively.

For 21.1km senior men and women winners take home P10, 000, second and third finishers pocketing P7000 and P5000 respectively.