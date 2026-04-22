Closing Africa’s digital gap

At just 31, Mahalapye-born tech entrepreneur Tlamelo Cindy Melemo is building bridges between Africa and the global digital economy.

As the Founder and CEO of Softberry Solutions, Melemo is on a mission to close the digital gap that continues to limit many African enterprises.

With a career that spans international development, policy influence, and grassroots innovation, she represents a new generation of African leaders using technology as a tool for transformation, inclusion, and economic empowerment.

From working with global institutions such as UNICEF, to creating platforms that uplift local entrepreneurs, Cindy’s journey is a powerful testament to what is possible when vision meets purpose.

Tell us more about yourself and what inspired you to venture into the technology and entrepreneurship space.

I am a tech entrepreneur focused on leveraging digital solutions to address real needs within the African context. I hold a BSc (Hons) in Applied Business Computing from the University of Sunderland and an MBA from the Quantic School of Business and Technology. I have always been intrigued by how technology can transform lives, open up new markets, and create opportunities where none existed before.What truly inspired my journey was the desire to build solutions that empower young people and entrepreneurs to actively participate in the digital economy. My experience working with institutions like UNICEF, the African Union, EY, and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change deepened my understanding of how digital transformation can drive development.

That exposure shaped my vision not just to create jobs, but to build platforms that enable sustainable economic growth across Africa.

What motivated you to establish Softberry Solutions in Botswana?

I founded Softberry Solutions after recognizing a clear digital gap in Botswana. While many businesses have great ideas and potential, they often struggle to fully utilize digital tools to grow and compete. Our mission is to bridge that gap by providing innovative solutions that help businesses automate processes, improve efficiency, and access broader markets. I wanted to create a company that doesn’t just build technology, but empowers businesses to thrive in a digital-first economy tailored to Botswana and the African market.

As a female entrepreneur in the tech industry, what challenges did you face when starting out?

One of the biggest challenges has been navigating a male-dominated industry. There were moments when my ideas were questioned more intensely, and I had to work harder to prove my expertise. There’s also the issue of access to resources, funding, networks, and mentorship which many young entrepreneurs face. However, these challenges strengthened my resilience and pushed me to advocate for gender inclusion in tech. That’s also why I founded WoTech Botswana, to create opportunities for women and girls in the sector.

At what point did you realize that technology could solve real economic problems in Africa?

I realized this early in my career when I saw how simple digital tools could drastically improve efficiency for businesses and organizations. Whether it’s automation, digital payments, or access to markets, the impact is undeniable.

Technology is more than a convenience, it’s a powerful economic equalizer that can create jobs, boost productivity, and unlock opportunities across the continent.

What exactly does Softberry Solutions do, and what gap were you trying to fill?

Softberry Solutions is a technology and digital innovation company that helps businesses leverage technology to grow and scale. We offer digital transformation consulting, software development, digital platforms, and capacity-building programs. The gap we identified was the lack of accessible and practical technology solutions tailored specifically for African businesses. Many organizations know they need to digitize, but don’t know how to start. That’s where we come in.

What work has had the biggest impact so far?

One of our most impactful initiatives is Sebaga Africa, a platform designed to connect African entrepreneurs to both local and international markets. Beyond that, our digital transformation work helping businesses streamline operations and adopt digital tools has significantly improved efficiency for many clients. We’ve also empowered young people and entrepreneurs through digital skills training.

How does your company support businesses looking to digitize?

We combine technology solutions with capacity building. Through platforms like Sebaga Africa, businesses gain access to markets, while our training programs equip them with the skills to operate in the digital economy. It’s about not just building systems, but ensuring people can use them effectively.

How important is innovation and digital transformation in Botswana today?

It’s absolutely critical. Botswana is transitioning from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-driven one, and technology is at the centre of that shift. Digital transformation allows businesses to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and access global markets. It creates opportunities for growth and positions Botswana to compete internationally.

What inspired the creation of Sebaga Africa?

I kept seeing African entrepreneurs with incredible products but limited access to markets. The issue wasn’t quality, it was visibility and access. Sebaga Africa was created to bridge that gap by providing a platform where entrepreneurs can showcase their products, reach wider audiences, and scale beyond borders.

How does the platform help entrepreneurs scale?

It provides market access through e-commerce, while also offering digital skills training and mentorship. This combination helps entrepreneurs grow sustainably and confidently.

Where do you see the biggest opportunities for African entrepreneurs today?

Key opportunities lie in e-commerce, fintech, digital services, and agri-tech. There’s also huge potential in building platforms that connect African markets. Entrepreneurs who use technology to solve real problems will shape Africa’s economic future.

How can technology help reduce unemployment?

Technology lowers the barrier to entrepreneurship. With just a laptop and internet access, young people can start businesses, offer services, and reach global markets. It’s also creating entirely new industries like digital marketing, fintech, and the creator economy opening up new income streams.

How prepared is Botswana for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

We are on the right path, but not fully prepared. While there’s progress in infrastructure and policy, there are still gaps in digital skills, innovation ecosystems, and technology adoption. There’s great potential, but also urgency to move faster.

What role do young people play in Africa’s digital transformation?

Young people are the drivers. They are building startups, adopting technology, and creating solutions to everyday challenges.

With the right support skills, mentorship, and funding they can become innovators, job creators, and leaders of new industries.

What legacy do you hope to leave through your work in technology and entrepreneurship?

I want my legacy to be about impact and access. I want to be remembered as someone who helped make technology more accessible to African entrepreneurs, especially young people and women, and who contributed to building systems that create real opportunities. For me, it’s not just about building successful businesses, it’s about creating platforms that outlive me, that continue to empower others, create jobs, and drive economic growth across the continent. If, through my work, more young people believe that they can build, innovate, and compete on a global level from Africa, then I would have achieved what I set out to do.